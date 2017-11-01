and optimizes the whole marketing funnel
Captain Growth extracts valuable insights from your data. You act on what really matters.Get insights for free
It’s never been easier
With Captain you get ideas on what to improve and how to grow every day. All based on your data. Get your insights, make right decisions, act and grow.
can Captain find?
Audience segments
Wrong-targeted Ads
Creatives To Refresh
Metric Anomalies
Settings To Use
Facebook Updates
What to fix?
Competitors
Swipe left
We usually find around 100 insights for a new user. It takes us 2 minutes. Get yours for free.Get my insights
do it for you?
and optimizes the whole marketing funnel
and optimizes the whole marketing funnel
E-commerce
Agencies
PPC Specialists
Swipe left
Facebook AdsConnect
Google Adwordssoon
Google Analyticssoon
- be aware of what matters
01
Insights feed
For deep and detailed insights exploration
02
E-mail reports
To summarize your insights weekly or monthly
03
Slack bot
For urgent issues
Swipe left
analytics is done
Old-school analytics:
80% of time - routine
You spend time researching charts, tables, dashboards and reports. Most data there is useless, so you go on until you find any insight.20% time - actionBeing limited in time, you act only on things you have noticed and have time to fix.
Captain Growth analytics
100% of time - action
You have a feed of actionable insights extracted from your data and sorted by importance. No need to explore data anymore - go straight to explaining it and acting on it.
Swipe left
Would you like to know how we're creating the world's first AI marketer?
Subscribe to our blog. Mistakes, machine learning and rock-n-roll - in your inbox.